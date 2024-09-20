Kasper Schmeichel has made a fine start to life at Celtic. | AFP via Getty Images

Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel arrived this summer at Celtic to replace Joe Hart

Former Scotland winger and lifelong Celtic supporter Pat Nevin has sung the praises of Brendan Rodgers for bringing Kasper Schmeichel to Glasgow this summer.

The Danish national team goalkeeper has kept a clean sheet in the first five rounds of the Scottish league, where Celtic have also picked up maximum points and enjoyed a dream start to life in Europe by winning 5-1 against Slovan Bratislava.

The experienced goalkeeper has lifted the Premier League title and FA Cup with Leicester City, compete in the semi-final of a European Championship with Denmark and gained experience in top league’s such as France and Belgium with Nice and Anderlecht respectively - and Nevin feels these are all qualities that will hugely benefit Celtic this season.

Speaking to TipsBladet , Nevin describes Schmeichel as the perfect replacement for Joe Hart after his retirement last summer.

Nevin explained: “I have to say that it was a stroke of genius by Celtic to sign Kasper Schmeichel. They had just lost an excellent goalkeeper. Joe Hart was a world-class goalkeeper, but now they have brought in another one.”

The former Chelsea winger went on to describe the move as the best signing of the summer: He added: ”Kasper Schmeichel is also nearing the end of his career, but he is still a world-class goalkeeper. He will not have to do particularly hard work in the league, but he will of course get to see more in the Champions League.

“I think it's a terrific transfer. There is no doubt that he is still a phenomenal goalkeeper and goalkeepers can play much longer than outfield players. I think it's the best transfer Celtic have made this season.”

Schmeichel's impact at Celtic has won the approval of a number of fans - and in an earlier interview John Hartson also shared the sentiment.

He told The Go Radio Football Show: “They’ve got a fantastic keeper in Schmeichel. That could be the best signing Celtic have made. He’s right up there to replace someone like Joe Hart. So they’ve got momentum.