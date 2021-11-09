The winner of the tie will face Rangers or Hibernian in next month’s final

Celtic have announced their ticket allocation for the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against St Johnstone has sold out.

The Hoops will face last season’s two-time cup winners for a place in the final, which will be held at Hampden Park next month.

Rangers or Hibernian await the winners of the tie and Ange Postecoglou’s side will be backed by another capacity crowd.

Celtic tweeted out the news on social media and released the following statement:

“The sea of green and white will descend on the national stadium next weekend, as the Celts take on St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Saturday, November 20.

“It’s a 5.15pm kick-off, and the stands will be packed with Celtic supporters selling out the majority of the stadium, to see the Bhoys battle it out for a place in the League Cup final in December.

“Your support has been so crucial to the success on the pitch, and Ange will lead the team to a sold out Hampden for what’s set to be another exhilarating League Cup performance!

“Let’s get Hampden rocking for another sold out fixture for the Celts!”

The Parkhead outfit booked their spot in the last four of the competition with a 3-0 victory over Championship side Raith Rovers in September.