Former Hoops striker John Hartson made the draw alongside presenter Connie McLaughlin

Celtic will face holders St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final after the draw was made by former Hoops striker John Hartson last night.

Rangers will take on Hibernian in the other last-four tie at Hampden Park.

Steven Gerrard’s side will return to the national stadium for the first time since December 2019 after booking their spot, courtesy of a 2-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The half-time introduction of attacker Ianis Hagi sparked life into the Gers following a goalless first half. Within two minutes of coming on, the Romanian set up Kemar Roofe to convert from close range.

Alfredo Morelos capitalised on a stray pass from visiting keeper Max Stryjek late on to seal their return to Hampden.

Celtic also progressed after a dominant 3-0 victory over Championship side Raith Rovers at Parkhead.

Influential winger Jota marked his most impressive performance for the Hoops to date with the opening goal after 26 minutes before Liel Abada and David Turnbull added a touch gloss to the score line.

In the other two quarter final encounters, last season’s champions St Johnstone booked their fifth trip to Hampden in the past year by seeing off Dundee 2-0 at Dens Park, while Hibernian breezed past Dundee United 3-1 at Tannadice.