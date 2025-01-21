Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The outgoing Hoops defender has posted an emotional farewell to supporters on social media after completing a £4.5m transfer

Departed Celtic star Alexandro Bernabei has bid an emotional farewell to supporters after completing a permanent £4.5 million move to SC Internacional.

The Argentinian left-back has penned a three-year contract with the Brazilian side following a successful loan spell last season. His impressive form earned the 24-year-old a place in the Serie A ‘team of the year’, which prompted a number of South American clubs to sit up and take notice with the likes of Palmeiras also attempting to hijack the transfer.

Internacional had an initial bid turfed out by the Hoops last month before the club’s sporting director travelled to Scotland in an attempt to finalise the deal. Bernabei’s exit was sealed on Monday after making just 28 appearances across three seasons in Glasgow’s east end.

He previously admitted to struggling with the physicality of Scottish Football, but has now lifted the lid on his time at Celtic by issuing a direct message to fans on social media in which he acknowledged to not playing for the club as often as he might have liked.

Taking to his Instagram account, Bernabei posted a series of photos of some of his best highlights. He wrote: “I am proud to have been the first Argentine to join this beautiful club. I want to thank the entire coaching staff and all the people at the club for the beautiful year and a half I spent at @celtic.

“Thanks to the Celtic fans for the support they have given me during my stay. It was a pleasure to be part of this great club and experience unforgettable moments at the Celtic Park stadium. I will always carry Celtic in my heart. thanks for everything.”

Signed from Lanus in his homeland for £3.75m back in 2022, Bernabei created history in the process by becoming the first player from his country to represent Celtic. He found first-team opportunities had to come by under Ange Postecoglou and was bombed out of the senior set-up by current boss Brendan Rodgers at the start of last year following an off-field disciplinary issue.