Celtic’s recruitment chiefs will already be working on new signings for next season, and according to reports, they have already identified a new target. Brendan Rodgers and his men will be fully focused on winning the Premiership title, facing Rangers in a potentially defining Old Firm this weekend.

But off the pitch, the recruitment process is never-ending, and Celtic’s latest round of scouting appears to have taken place ion home soil. That’s because, according to the Daily Record, Celtic are interested in a deal to sign Queen’s Park youngster Aiden McGinlay. The 17-year-old came through at Partick Thistle’s youth ranks before joining Queen’s Park.

He has gone from strength-to-strength in the Edinburgh side’s under-18s team as well as the B team, and he is now reportedly attracting interest from a number of clubs, including the Hoops. The report claims Norfolk duo Ipswich Town and Norwich City are interested, with the Tractor Boys now preparing for the Premier League, while Norwich are in the Championship playoffs.