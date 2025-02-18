The latest transfer information for Celtic and Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the latest round of Scottish Premiership results, we’ve taken a look at some of the most recent news and transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers.

The two Glasgow powerhouses are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window and what it could mean for both their incoming and outgoing business. Both sides have their eyes on some plans, so let’s take a look at some of the latest information on the rumour mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic set to secure trial with 27-goal academy star

Belfast teenager Shay Reid is set to embark on a trial period with Celtic later this year after another stunning season with Cliftonville’s academy. According to BelfastLive, the 16-year-old rising star is on track to smash the 36 goals he scored last year, with 27 to his name so far this time round.

Reid has reportedly been attracting interest from ‘a number of clubs’ in both England and Scotland but Celtic appear to be in ‘pole position’ to secure his signature. To further boost his chances, the impressive teenager has already been on trial with the Hoops.

He spent a week with the Scottish Premiership champions last summer alongside Cliftonville Ryan Corrigan and impressed those around him during an U18 pre-season friendly.

Reid attends St Colm’s High School in Twinbrook, Belfast and is Cliftonville’s top goalscorer in the NIFL Reserve League. He is currently on the radar of the Republic of Ireland national team, who have reportedly been monitoring his impressive rise in progress over recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reid is looking ahead to full-time football as he prepares to complete school this summer. With plenty of options on the table already, there’s excitement building around who the 16-year-old will opt to sign for to take his first step into his senior career.

Rangers given boost on Rabbi Matondo permanent exit

Rabbi Matondo could make his stay with Hannover 96 permanent at the end of this season but only on one condition. BILD recently reported that Hannover has a purchase clause in the forward’s contract, which could see them sign him for £1 million. However, they will only be able to trigger this clause if they can secure their place back in the Bundesliga next season.

Hannover have been in fine form in their pursuit of promotion, with Matondo playing a part in their chase with an equalising goal against Hamburger SV. However, the draw sparked a less than desirable run, as Hannover are now onto their fourth consecutive tie.

They are currently eighth in the 2. Bundesliga table but teammate Ron-Robert Zieler believes there’s still a lot to be positive about in this promotion push, which will be good news for Rangers as they hope to secure the sale of Matondo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”We had loads of chances. I can’t explain how this game ended 0-0, but that’s football. If I just judge the performance, we played a very good away game here. Unfortunately, the team didn’t reward itself,” Zieler told the Hannover 96 website.

“With this performance, we can look positively towards the next few weeks, because if we keep playing like this, we will be rewarded at some point.”