Rangers made one transfer move in the market in the winter.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parent club of a Rangers loanee have provided their verdict on a player they have at Ibrox right now - and provided him their vote of support.

It was a quiet winter transfer window at Ibrox. There were far more exits than incomings, with Kieran Dowell, Rabbi Matondo and Alex Lowry amongst a few to make for the exit door. One incoming was Rafael Fernandes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defender he arrived from Ligue 1 side Lille on a loan deal until the end of the season. President Olivier Letang has spoken about the centre-back’s exit for the first time and says there are two key reasons for the Rangers switch. He said: “There is a very important point.

“You have to have a very high level to play at LOSC. It also takes time for some [to adapt]. Rafael was injured a lot. I have a lot of respect for the club he was at [Arouca].

“But the intensity and the work process were probably not the same and he was injured a lot. He needed playing time, but he is someone we believe in.”

Technical Director, Nils Koppen, said at the time of Fernandes’ Rangers arrival: “It is fantastic to have Rafael joining Rangers for the remainder of the season and he is another exciting young talent to add to our squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We identified the defensive area as one we wanted to strengthen this window, and it is great to be able to add Rafael. I am sure he can continue to develop his game at Rangers, and I look forward to seeing him challenging our defensive players for playing time in the weeks and months ahead, and potentially into the seasons ahead also.”