Sondre Holmlund Orjasaeter has discussed his failed move to Celtic

Celtic were in talks to land Sondre Orjasaeter throughout the summer after Nicolas Kuhn’s departure

Celtic-linked winger Sondre Orjasaeter has admitted in a candid interview that he didn’t think he was cut out for Scottish football after opting against a move to Glasgow in the summer.

The champions were heavily linked with Orjasaeter throughout the summer transfer window and were reportedly in advanced talks with Sarpsborg for a number of weeks before discussions broke down.

Orjasaeter, who caught the eye of scouts after impressing in his homeland while also representing Norway at Under-21 level, eventually opted to join FC Twente in a deal believed to be worth somewhere in the region of £5m.

Most believed Celtic had simply been priced out of the deal by the Dutch club, and while there is some substance to that claim, Orjasaeter admits there were other factors behind the decision as well.

Sondre Orjasaeter opens up about failed Celtic move

Sondre Orjasaeter admits there was truth behind rumours linking him with a move to Celtic but claimed the move simply wasn’t right for him. He told Herald Scotland:"It's true that Celtic got serious. We still couldn't reach an agreement. The fee Sarpsborg was asking for was a problem.But I also didn't think it was the right move for me.Celtic are a huge club, with a great history, but I honestly don't think I'm cut out for Scottish football.”

Orjasaeter went on to describe the Eredivisie as a technical league and claimed it was a no-brainer decision to join FC Twente when the opportunity presented itself.

He added: "When Twente contacted me, it was immediately clear to me and my agent that it was a no-brainer of a decision to move there. "It was a great opportunity for me and I didn't hesitate.Twente are a good club, in a league full of technically gifted, attacking players.

"The Eredivisie is a fantastic platform for young footballers anyway. I just had a good feeling. And after just one day here, I knew this was the right choice for me."

How has Sondre Orjasaeter fared this season?

Sondre Orjasaeter is still finding his feet in Dutch football, starting four matches and being used as a substitute in his first two games.

He’s mainly played as a left-winger and recently registered his first assists in a 2-1 victory at home against Heracles Almelo, His team sit seventh in the table after eight matches and face NEC Nijmegen and title hopefuls Ajax in their first two matches after the international break.

