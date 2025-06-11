Celtic’s transfer activity appears to have exploded into life in recent days

Scottish champions Celtic are expected to return to the table with a fresh push to sign forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp - as they are linked with a host of injuries

The Hoops were heavily linked with the former Belgian Under-21 international throughout last summer and earlier this year in January but ultimately ended up staying in the Pro League where he has so far spent the entirety of his career. Glasgow World has reported the attacker’s recent injury woes were a stumbling block at the time, with the forward missing the first six months of last season with a muscle problem.

By January, although Balikwisha had returned to action, he opted against making a transfer mid-season in order to prioritise his recovery and helped his team out in the final months of the season. He explained, via Gazet van Antwerpen: “Celtic's interest was concrete, but I chose to stay. “Leaving with an injury was not ideal for me. I would rather take good care of myself so I could be ready for the play-offs. We will see in the summer transfer window.

Is Michel-Ange Balikwisha likely to join Celtic this summer

“I’m still searching for sharpness in front of goal, but that will come back in time. I’m happy that everything is going well. It feels good to touch the ball again. I’ve had highs and lows, and I’ve had two surgeries. There was something wrong with the stitching. That’s why the recovery period took longer than expected.

“I could have continued playing, but you don't want to play football in pain. Then I chose to rehabilitate on an individual basis - something the club agreed to - to feel 100 per cent again.”

Michel-Ange Balikwisha is entering the final season of his five-year-contract with Royal Antwerp, meaning it could be the perfect time for Celtic to swoop in for a long-term target. Sacha Tavolieri, a well-renowned journalist in Belgium, posted on X: “Celtic FC back in the race for Michel-Ange Balikwisha! Interested in the Royal Antwerp FC winger since last summer, the Scottish club’s management has reconnected with Balikwisha’s camp + begun new discussions regarding personal terms. More news coming soon.”

As it stands, ex-Norwich City star Adam Idah remains the Hoops’ first choice in centre forward, with youngster Jonny Kenny providing cover. Daizen Maeda, who has been linked with a move away, has often been deployed in the centre forward position but is more of a natural winger.

Balikwisha has played most of this season as a left-winger, scoring four and assisting three in 18 appearances across all competitions. In the year prior to that when fully fit, he managed 10 goals and eight assists in 44 matches.

Celtic have bid rejected for Ecuadorian winger

Celtic are keen to bolster their wide options after Jota sustained a serious knee injury in May, which could leave him out for most of next season. Studio Futbol understands Celtic are looking at alternate shopping in Belgium, and have claimed that the champions have had an offer turned down for Ecuadorian winger Nilson Angulo of fourth placed side Anderlecht.

The five-time international, aged 21, managed to register four goals and four assists in 44 matches last season, and is still developing his all round game, but has been earmarked as a strong prospect with great potential. It’s not been disclosed how much Celtic’ initial bid was for the winger but claims a new and improved offer is likely to be in the works in the near future.

Celtic hold talks with Norwegian prospect

Celtic are also working on a deal to sign 21-year-old winger Sondre Ørjasæter from Sarpsborg, according to Sky Sports News. Journalist Anthony Joseph posted on X : “Celtic have reopened talks over a potential deal for Sarpsborg winger Sondre Ørjasæter.

“It’s understood the Hoops face competition from clubs in Germany and The Netherlands for the 21-year-old, but no concrete offers are on the table as things stand.”

Ørjasæter is a Norwegian Under-21 international that formed part of the Sarpsborg team which finished ninth out of 16 teams in the Eliteserien league, Norway’s top-flight. He’s managed one goal and three assists in eight appearances so far this term, with the Norwegian league running from March until November. Meanwhile, in the previous campaign he got six goals and seven assists in 32 matches across all competitions.