James Forrest faces up to six weeks on the sidelines through injury | Getty Images

The Hoops wide man left Hampden Park after the cup final on crutches and wearing a protective boot last week

Celtic have been rocked by a festive blow with veteran winger James Forrest ruled out for up to six weeks through injury.

The 33-year-old Hoops stalwart picked a knock in the latter stages of last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup victory over Rangers and left Hampden Park on crutches and wearing a protective boot, with the player himself revealing he was forced to carry on regardless given they had used all of their substitutes.

And scan results have confirmed the damage is worse than initially feared, meaning the 39-time capped Scotland international has now been ruled out of the hectic Christmas fixture schedule - including the Old Firm showdown at Ibrox on January 2.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is also sweating on the fitness of right-back Alistair Johnston, who could miss Sunday’s league clash against Dundee United at Tannadice.

“James will be probably six weeks,” the Northern Irishman said. “He had a real bad blow in the game and to be fair to him to carry on, he showed great courage to do that. But yeah, sadly we’ll miss him for up to that length of time.

“Alistair we just need to have an eye on as well over the next couple of days. If he misses out this weekend, he’ll be fine for the next game. We’ll just manage that injury that he had.

“We’ve had a few bugs and bits and pieces going about. So hopefully they can tidy themselves up over the next couple of days. And we’ll have most of our players available for the weekend.”