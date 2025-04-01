Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rangers transfer move for a Celtic star that would send shockwaves has been mooted.

A Celtic star has been dared to make a controversial move few who’ve pulled on Hoops would think of doing - joining Rangers.

The Hoops are coasting towards the Premiership title and Greg Taylor has played a key part in their success at left-back. He is out of contract in the summer and Brendan Rodgers has admitted that the Scotland international is all but certainly leaving when his contract expires this summer.

Kris Boyd played with Taylor at Kilmarnock. A Rangers hero, he reckons that his former side in Govan would be wise to try and make him join a list of players including Kenny Miller and Steven Pressley plus more who have played on both sides of Glasgow. Boyd also believes it could generate funds elsewhere for Rangers.

Celtic star urged to join Rangers

He told the Scottish Sun on how a deal could be sealed: "If you're Rangers, would you offer Greg a contract? It wouldn't be the worst one for me, for my club to have a little conversation with him. Could he switch sides in Glasgow? I know the rivalry between the clubs, but he's Scottish and he ticks the boxes. You could ask the question.

"Is he a better player than Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz? Well, I think he's shown for a period of time what he can do. This could actually generate funds if Rangers sold one of the leftbacks. They're potentially saleable assets. Greg has shown for a period of time now how consistent he has been.

"If he's not at Celtic, he wants to play regularly. Greg shows up every single week. He'll probably be one of those that only when he's left will people start to appreciate what they had. Even when he was at Kilmarnock, we saw what he brings. Behind the scenes it's important too, because you know what you're going to get on the pitch.

"He trains at a level every day and gives his max because he knows he has to, whether he's playing or not. What that then does is show up every single person around you. It was the exact same when he wasn't playing for a spell at Killie.”

Blocking out the noise

Of course, with such a controversial move, the fierce backlash from Celtic fans over a player going to Rangers would be loud. Boyd reckons Taylor would be able to handle that side of things well, with Brendan Rodgers already making clear where he stands on the left-back and his future.

The former striker added: "There will be a lot of noise on social media, but it's not like it was in the past. Social media, that's easy. I have to do it every week, just block them!

"Saturday was telling because Brendan decided to speak about it. And listen, he may have been trying to put pressure on the board. But I get the feeling Brendan is running the show right now. If he really wanted him to stay, he'd have got it done."