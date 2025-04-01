Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Rangers and Celtic headlines as both prepare for upcoming Premiership matches.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dust has settled on a weekend of action and attentions are turning to what comes next for Rangers and Celtic.

It was plain sailing for the Hoops on Saturday as they stormed past Hearts with three first half goals in their 3-0 Premiership win. It was anything but comfy for Rangers who trailed 2-0 and 3-1 to Dundee before eventually coming back to win 4-3 courtesy of a goal in second half stoppage time by Cyriel Dessers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park is the challenge that lies in wait for Celtic this weekend as they look to go a step closer to the title. All Rangers can do is apply the pressure until they no longer can but they face a tough challenge in doing so. Hibs in third place and unbeaten in 15 league games come next. Here is the latest news when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Jamie Vardy regen at Celtic

Jeffrey Schlupp worked with Jamie Vardy while at Leicester City, and reckons Daizen Maeda is a replica of the Foxes icon, having watched him burst past 30 goals in the win against Hearts. He told the Daily Record: “Daizen is always a threat. We try to get passes in behind to him and he got a couple of goals today which was great for us.

“He is on fire. You can see how hard he works out there. He doesn’t leave anything in the tank and that quality shows. He is class and he makes a lot of things easier for us. Sometimes when you are in a bit of trouble you can put a ball in an area and he is going to get on to it.

“It’s always great to know you have somebody like that. We like to pass the ball and having someone with that threat up top is great for us. He reminds me of Vards, they have very similar games. Vards is another workhorse who can turn an average ball into a great ball, which is what Daizen does. Hopefully, he can keep it going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex ref spots VAR error against Rangers

Keith Hackett spotted Joe Shaughnessy hauling down Rangers’ Mohamed Diomande in the build-up to the first Dundee goal on Saturday. The former Premier League referee is stunned by the midfielder’s reaction but says VAR should have got involved.

He told Football Insider: “I they’re lucky that the goal was allowed. I think the attacker knows exactly that he’s taking that player out. What amazes me is that the player [Diomande] doesn’t make a stronger appeal, a movement towards the referee. All the factors are not promoting the idea of disputing the referee’s decision. But I think if you’ve been fouled and you’ve been brought down in that manner, you’re going to be unhappy, particularly if the ball hits the back of the net.

“So I think Dundee are fortunate that their goal wasn’t ruled out and VAR didn’t intervene. They’ve probably not picked up on it.”