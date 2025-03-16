Here are some of the Celtic legend’s thoughts after Rangers beat his former side in the Old Firm.

Chris Sutton has been left with some Celtic takes after a dramatic Old Firm derby defeat to Rangers.

The Hoops legend was watching on inside Parkhead as Brendan Rodgers’ side were cast aside 3-2 by Rangers. Nico Raskin and Mohamed Diomande had put the Light Blues two up but Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate set the scene for a grandstand finish. That killer touch was put on Hamza Igamane, who struck the Rangers winner.

Before the game, Maeda gave an interview to Sky Sports where he addressed his future. He has been in top form for Celtic in the domestic game and Champions League.

Maeda sparks worry amid brutal barb

The Japanese international said when asked if Celtic was for the long-term: Well, I’m not sure. That is a difficult question. While I am here I always want to fight and play for Celtic. I want to keep focusing and playing for the team.”

That has Sutton hitting the fear button, responding as the coverage cut back to him pre-match: “I thought Kyogo was going to be irreplaceable and I was worried when Celtic sold him in January. Maeda’s finishing has been first class. His game is developing. If I was a Celtic fan I’d be slightly worried hearing he wasn’t sure about his future just because of how important he is for Celtic.”

Then during the game, Sutton held nothing back about Kasper Schmeichel as he played a loose pass that Rangers intercepted and almost scored from. He said: “Scandalous from Schmeichel! Way off with the pass. I just wondered, could Vaclav Cerny have taken the shot earlier?”

On the result, the ex-striker added: “Celtic missed Callum McGregor's leadership and they missed his quality. It was so careless the goal they gave away for the winner. I think Cameron Carter-Vickers ducks out of the way. Rangers have beaten Celtic twice this season, but they are not going to win the league. They play well when the pressure isn't on. In many ways they'll be kicking themselves, because they can produce performances like today but they're miles away.”