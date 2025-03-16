The legendary former Celtic captain and manager has detailed the key factor that led Rangers to overcome their arch rivals at Parkhead

Neil Lennon has outlined the reason why Rangers managed to stun Old Firm rivals Celtic for their first win at Parkhead since 2020 - admitting interim Ibrox boss Barry Ferguson’s clear leadership played a massive role.

The Light Blues displayed very few signs of tiredness just two days on from their Europa League exertions against Fenerbahce, with Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande firing the visitors into a deserved two-goal lead at the home of the Premiership leaders.

Hamza Igamane of Rangers scores his team's third goal against Celtic in the closing stages | Getty Images

Ferguson praised for galvanising Rangers squad

Celtic hero Lennon believes old foe Ferguson and his coaching staff’s ability to inspire their group of players about the demands of playing for the Govan outfit is starting to bear fruit on the pitch.

Reacting to the result on Sky Sports, Lennon said: “I’ve done it myself... He’s galvanised the squad, whether it be him, Neil (McCann), Billy (Dodds) or Greegsy (Allan McGregor) all having an input into it. They showed bundles of character today, they were really aggressive in the first half. They looked a threat.

“But even at 2-2, I felt like there was still something in it for them. Dessers had a great chance on the counter-attack. I just felt Celtic weren’t functioning as well as they could’ve done. They got it back to 2-2 eventually but you never felt totally confident that they’d go on and take Rangers apart at any time.

“You can’t give a two goal lead to any team, particularly your biggest rivals. Sometimes you can turn it round, but Celtic put a big effort in to get it back to 2-2 and then just switched off. It’s one hell of a goal (from Igamane), but you can’t say that Rangers didn’t deserve to get something out of the game.

“I thought for large parts of the first half they were the better team. I thought Celtic showed great quality and character, which we expect from the champions, but it’s not always delivered. There were a few players today that were nowhere near their best for whatever reason and Rangers took advantage of that.

“They stayed in the game, they got the break and it was an excellent finish to win it. Even at the end, Alistair Johnston has a chance to get something out of it, but it just wasn’t Celtic’s day today. It doesn’t happen very often, which shows the standards that they’ve set over the years. The’ll just have to take that one today.”