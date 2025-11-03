Leeds United are claimed to have an interest in the star Celtic signed in the summer transfer window.

A Celtic star has found himself the centre of a transfer rumour involving an exit to Leeds United.

The Hoops’ summer transfer window has been lamented after is contributed to an early Champions League exit in the play-offs to Kairat Almaty. One star who has looked impressive since arriving from Hammarby is Sebastian Tounekti, who has two goals from 11 games, with his pace and direct running an issue for opposing defenders.

He has helped Celtic deal with a long-term injury to Jota, the exit of Nicolas Kuhn and recent injury issues over Daizen Maeda. It has now reportedly attracted transfer interest south of the border as a rumour is sparked abroad over Leeds United casting their eye over Tounekti.

Leeds United interest in Celtic star claim

Maghreb-Foot suggest Leeds United - owned by 49ers Enterprises who also control Rangers - are continuing to keep tabs on his development. It’s stated: “Newspaper reports indicate that English club Leeds United is closely monitoring Norwegian player of Tunisian origin, Sebastian Tounekti, with the aim of signing him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

“The Tunisian player continues to impress with Scottish club Celtic, becoming one of the young stars making a difference this season since joining the team last summer from Swedish club

“Tounekti delivered an outstanding performance on the attacking side, thanks to his great speed and his skills in dribbling and creating opportunities, which made him gain the trust of the technical staff and the club’s fans.”

Why Sebastian Tounekti signed for Celtic

Speaking on his move to Celtic in the summer, the winger said: “It’s an amazing feeling. I’m really happy to be here and to be a Celtic player. My plan is to get to know the team and to get to know everyone in the club. Of course, I am here to help the team. I am here to win games. For me, I want to develop and being at Celtic is the best place.

“I think I can develop here and to be in a club that wins games and titles is the best thing for a player at my age. I like to take on players and try to make something happen and try to produce goals and assists because, at the end of the day, it’s about winning games. I know this is a massive club. When you speak about Celtic, you know it’s a historic club. They win titles almost every year and it’s such a big club so it’s a big honour to be a part of this great club."

Rodgers said before his exit: “I’m really happy that Sebastian has joined the club and I am sure he will be a really exciting addition to our squad. He will give us that real added attacking intent and I am sure he can make a big difference to us. He is a quick, clever winger who can operate on both sides, creating opportunities for himself and others. Myself and our coaches are really looking forward to working with Sebastian.”