Celtic progress to the Premier Sports Cup final after beating Rangers at Hampden Park

Celtic progressed to the last two in the Premier Sports Cup after a nail-biting semi-final clash with rivals Rangers on Sunday.

The Hampden Park showpiece required extra time to decide the winner after a late James Tavernier penalty cancelled out the slim 1-0 lead Celtic had held for almost an hour.

The Hoops, spearheaded by interim manager Martin O’Neill, scored two goals in the extra period to book their ticket in the final against St Mirren next month. It wasn’t without its controversial moments though, and Ally McCoist has been left frustrated over one particular moment in the fiery encounter.

Ally McCoist slams referee decision in Rangers vs Celtic clash

McCoist has called out referee Nick Walsh and the VAR team after Auston Trusty was given a yellow card after making contact with Jack Butland. The Celtic defender caught the Rangers goalkeeper in the head while he was on the ground with the ball in both hands, and uproar over the card decision has spilled out.

Trusty, who was later named Player of the Match, avoided a sending off, which McCoist believes was utterly the wrong decision. Rangers are also of similar views and will request the Scottish FA explain why Trusty was not shown red.

Rangers had their own player sent off as Thelo Aasgaard was given his marching orders. McCoist agrees with the decision but has slammed the lack of action taken against Trusty.

“Rangers were miles better after the sending off which, you know, was a sending off. I don't think the lad meant it, but I thought it was a poor tackle and probably was the right decision the sending off,” the pundit said on talkSPORT (via Record Sport).

“And then, remarkably, the referee did not send off the Celtic centre-half for deliberately kicking the Rangers goalkeeper in the head. So, it was one of the worst decisions I've seen in a long time. VAR doesn't send them off either.

“And then the game [went back and forth] and Rangers get the penalty late on. There was a bit of debate about that, which I thought was a penalty. There's a surprise. But it was a great game. I mean, a really good game.”

Semi-final goalscorer ruled out of next Celtic clash

Despite his late goalscoring efforts in the Premier Sports Cup, Callum Osmand will not feature in Celtic’s next fixture.

The 19-year-old ended the derby dramatics with the Hoops’ third goal in the 109th minute of action. However, Osmand will not be eligible to feature in Celtic’s Europa League clash against Midtjylland on Thursday.

Osmand arrived at Parkhead over the summer from Premier League side Fulham on a four-year deal but he has not been included in Celtic’s Europa League squad for this season, meaning he is unable to feature in the league phase of the tournament and will not be included against Midtjylland.

