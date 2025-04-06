Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Hoops and Aberdeen midfielder could be forced to go under the knife earlier than anticipated after playing through the pain barrier

AFC Bournemouth are weighing up whether to fast-track former Celtic star Ryan Christie’s surgery for a “chronic” groin problem that would rule him out for the remainder of the season.

The Scotland international has been a regular starter for the Premier League club this term as he continues to manage the injury by playing through the pain barrier, but he hasn’t lasted the full 90 minutes in his previous nine outings.

He was forced off after just 26 minutes against Brighton on February 25 when Cherries boss Andoni Iraola revealed the 30-year-old playmaker would likely need to go under the knife at the end of the campaign.

However, Christie has played four times since then, including their midweek defeat by Ipswich Town, but was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Now, Iraola and the club’s medical staff are seriously considering putting Christie in for an earlier than expected operation so that he is ready for the start of next season. The Spaniard said: “Ryan’s situation is worrying. because he has been dealing with a groin issue, the pubis, the abductor, a little bit of everything since the beginning of the season.

“He’s so honest and wants to push, even with pain he has been playing, and he’s played very well for a lot of time. I think it’s a moment where his body is telling him maybe it’s time. We are trying to go with him until the end of the season but, against Brighton, there were moments where he felt he couldn’t anymore.

“That’s probably something we have to analyse. There is a chance we decide he should have surgery now, recover, take his time and be ready for next season. It’s not something that we’ve decided but it’s a situation that we have to analyse well because I think his body is telling him he’s pushed it a lot.”

Christie started the second leg of Scotland’s heavy Nations League play-off defeat against Greece at Hampden Park during last month’s international break, with his performance coming in for plenty of criticism from sections of the Tartan Army.

