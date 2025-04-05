Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The talent is spending time away from Celtic and is now working with a former boss.

A Celtic talent has shared how much he’s enjoying learning from a former Hoops boss.

Tobi Oluwayemi has been spending this season out on loan at Dunfermline Athletic. He has been the number one for the Pars in an up and down Championship season where they are now battling relegation fears, under the guidance of Neil Lennon.

The Celtic legend and former manager has taken charge until the end of the season. He guided the club to a 1-0 win midweek over Livingston ahead of this weekend’s match with Hamilton. Oluwayemi has opened up on life under Lennon so far.

Working with a Celtic legend

He said: “"Neil was the manager when I signed for Celtic. Has he changed since then? No, same intensity, same standards, same everything. It just shows the levels people like him have. No matter where they go to, they still have the same levels and standards. So, yeah, it's brilliant.

"Neil's never quiet and it gives you that fire, it gives you real energy. Sometimes when you look over to the sidelines and you need that bit of belief, then he's right there with you. He's almost like a 12th man sometimes, so I love it personally. He was just telling me this is what I need to do every week, and this is what I want to do every game.

"If I want to get to the levels I want to get to, these are the moments I need to step up and I was happy to do that. At Celtic he was always good to me, and when I bumped into him after he was brilliant with me. Even now, Neil's just telling me what I need to do to get to the level I want to get to.

"And that means it all starts here in these last five games. Hamilton is a huge match for us, but we're confident we can get another good result."

Signing for Celtic

The goalkeeper has also revealed the role Lennon played in getting him to Celtic in the first place. He added: “I spoke to him before I signed and he told me what the club can do for me and where I’d fit in. But ultimately, as a young player, you just make a decision where you think you can accelerate your pathway to the first team. When he was there, he was always good to me, when I bumped into him after, he was always brilliant with me. Even now, he’s just telling me what I need to do to get to the level I want to get to and it starts here in the last five games.”

On his role in the Livi win, Oluwayemi added: “You know on that pitch when someone heads it down into the ground like that, it’s difficult and you’ve just got to try and trap the ball and just get it away from goal. So I was happy that it was out of the goal because I thought I might have pushed it in, but the boys defended well and I was happy to do my part. Every time you play a game, no matter where you are, you just want to do your job as a goalkeeper and help the team. The boys were brilliant and I’m just happy that I did my part.”