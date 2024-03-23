Maeda featured for Japan this week.

Celtic star Daizen Maeda says speed is one of his primary weapons - as the possible reasons for Japan vs North Korea being called off are discussed.

The Hoops winger started during a 1-0 win for the Land of the Rising Sun on Thursday in World Cup qualifying. They were due to face North Korea again on Tuesday but in a bizarre twist, the game has been called off for reasons unknown.

It's sparked a slamming in Japan, with media outlet Sponichi asking "Forfeited? Postponed? Another slapstick drama, team disbanded." They added on the reasons, which means Maeda has a week free from action ahead of Livingston vs Celtic: "FIFA will decide how to handle the match, including the possibility of holding it on another International A Match Day or confiscating the match.

"Conflicting information about the match against North Korea on the 26th, which was suddenly decided not to be held in Pyongyang on the 21st, caused confusion. The team was originally scheduled to leave Japan on the 22nd, but in preparation for the away game against North Korea, which was cancelled, they stayed in the country, secured a hotel, and practiced.

"Some staff members stayed at a different hotel from the team, and they also incurred more expenses than expected, including cancellations of training grounds in Beijing and flight tickets."

Speaking after the win on Thursday with Sponichi, Maeda didn't hide the fact his speed is weapon he likes to use. The Celtic attacker added: "I have speed, so it would be a waste not to take advantage of it. I was able to put it to good use today.

