Rangers and Celtic players have cast their votes for who should be the Premiership Player of the Year.

It's almost getting to that time of year where the individual honours will be handed out. There is still so much to be decided in the league, with the Glasgow rivals neck and neck in the title race, with two league derbies to come.

Both Rangers and Celtic are also in the Scottish Cup semi-finals. There have been many impressive performer but Ibrox defender Leon King and Parkhead centre-back Maik Nawrocki have cast their votes for who should win an individual crown.

For King, there is no looking past James Tavernier. The Light Blues captain has been inspiring again for Rangers and has an outstanding 21 goals and 10 assists from right-back in 47 matches. He said: My SPFL Player of the Season so far is James Tavernier.

"Also, him being my captain as well, he's been so consistent. I think he is a really good role model for us younger lads trying to get into squads. I think a few of the players have said before, I don't think people will appreciate James Tavernier until James Tavernier isn't at the club anymore."

In the Celtic corner, Nawrocki opts for Matt O'Riley. The midfielder's performances have attracted Atletico Madrid attention, and the Parkhead side are said to have set a price tag of around £22.9m in a star who has scored 11 goals with 15 assists this term.