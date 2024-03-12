Celtic star laps up sound of Rangers despair as 'sick' Ibrox moment coincides with 'hateful' derby factor
Gustaf Lagerbielke has been revelling the memory of a 1-0 Celtic win over Rangers at Ibrox.
The Swedish defender has been limited to just six appearances in the Premiership, and nine overall since he joined from Elfsborg last summer. One of those showings though was in a narrow win at the home of Celtic's arch-rivals during the final days of the Michael Beale era at Rangers.
It was a key win for Celtic, but Brendan Rodgers' side are now two points behind the Light Blues in the title race, with two more derbies to come. Lagerbielke has been reflecting on the fiery nature of these battles and with no away fans allowed into that clash, he says celebrating in front of the enemy was a cool experience.
He told Sport Bladet: "Just that it’s a big club I’ve joined, and I feel that I’m developing every day,” he said when asked what’s been the best part of life at Celtic so far.
“Then I got to experience a derby when we beat Rangers away. There were no away supporters at that match, so we had no supporters in place. So, when we scored, it was dead quiet in the arena. It was pretty sick considering the pressure there was until our goal.
“It’s probably the biggest match I’ve experienced in my career, although the decisive goal in the Champions League was also a great feeling. It (the rivalry) bubbles constantly. There are certain areas you shouldn’t walk around here in Glasgow if you play for Celtic. Then there is a hateful atmosphere between the teams, and you notice it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.