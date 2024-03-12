Rangers and Celtic clashed in September with more battles to come.

Gustaf Lagerbielke has been revelling the memory of a 1-0 Celtic win over Rangers at Ibrox.

The Swedish defender has been limited to just six appearances in the Premiership, and nine overall since he joined from Elfsborg last summer. One of those showings though was in a narrow win at the home of Celtic's arch-rivals during the final days of the Michael Beale era at Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a key win for Celtic, but Brendan Rodgers' side are now two points behind the Light Blues in the title race, with two more derbies to come. Lagerbielke has been reflecting on the fiery nature of these battles and with no away fans allowed into that clash, he says celebrating in front of the enemy was a cool experience.

He told Sport Bladet: "Just that it’s a big club I’ve joined, and I feel that I’m developing every day,” he said when asked what’s been the best part of life at Celtic so far.

“Then I got to experience a derby when we beat Rangers away. There were no away supporters at that match, so we had no supporters in place. So, when we scored, it was dead quiet in the arena. It was pretty sick considering the pressure there was until our goal.