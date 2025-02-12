Celtic star makes brave Harry Kane comment as 'abysmal' Rangers blasted by rival

Here are the latest Rangers news headlines and Celtic news headlines ahead of Champions League and Scottish Premiership fixtures.

After a woeful result for Rangers in the Scottish Cup, focus now turns to Celtic and their clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

There’s a lot to unpack between the two fixtures, so let’s take a look at the latest headlines.

Celtic defender does not fear Bayern Munich challenge

Celtic have a big hill to climb this evening as they look to secure their place in the Champions League knockouts. The Hoops must beat Bayern Munich to keep their European hopes alive, their first challenge will get underway at Parkhead tonight, before a visit to Germany next week.

Hoops star Auston Trusty and his fellow defenders have been placed with the task of keeping the likes of Harry Kane and Michael Olise at bay. The two former Premier League attackers made the move to Bayern in recent years, and their efforts have put the Bavarians eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

However, despite Kane scoring 28 goals in as many games this season, Trusty does not fear coming up against the clinical England international, and has compared his previous meetings with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Wayne Rooney.

“These are the opportunities where you have to show it. You have to go out there and perform against a team like Bayern Munich, who have huge backing,” Trusty said ahead of the clash tonight.

“To play against these guys and these teams, these are the opportunities you want. Harry Kane is a world class striker but I’ve played against a few. I've played against Zlatan. I've played against Rooney. I've played against David Villa.

“I've played against all the guys in the Premier League, different guys who are doing well now. I feel like I've played against a lot of top guys. You learn from these experiences. Absolutely. It doesn't hurt. The experiences I've had in the past can set me up for this and beyond.”

‘Abysmal’ Rangers blasted by rival player

Queen’s Park produced a monumental upset with their 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup at the weekend. Philippe Clement has once again come under fire following his side’s fifth round exit, marking one of the most significant Scottish Cup defeats in the club’s history.

As they’re also 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, the Gers have come under significant criticism.

Motherwell star and former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has blasted his former side for their performance against second tier side Queen’s Park. Halliday described the display as an ‘awful watch’, and labelled Rangers as ‘abysmal’.

Speaking on Open Goal, he said: “Rangers played with zero urgency until they went 1-0 down. I said this to my mate I was watching the game with, the urgency they played with at 1-0 down – that's how Celtic play from the first minute. That's how they blitz teams in the first 10-15 minutes, and that's why opposition teams will say there's a massive gulf between them, because it's so much harder to play against Celtic.

“Queen's Park had a clear game plan to sit and frustrate Rangers, low block. And because they're not getting touches of the ball, Hagi, Igamane and Cerny are playing centre-mid, because they're having to come to the ball.”