Here is who we think will start for Celtic in their Champions League play-off first leg against the Bundesliga side

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are preparing for their first UEFA Champions League knockout stage tie for 12 years when the play host to German powerhouse Bayern Munich at Parkhead this evening.

The Hoops took full advantage of the revamped competition’s new league phase format as they bid to reach the last 16 of Europe’s premier tournament against the Bundesliga giants who know exactly what it takes to be successful on the biggest stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish champions have never beaten Bayern in four previous encounters, but Brendan Rodgers’ side have earned impressive results on their travels to Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb this season to underline the progress made this term against some of the best clubs on the continent.

Celtic head into this mouthwatering play-off first-leg unbeaten across all competitions on home soil so far this season - an incredible run stretching back of December 2023. They picked up 10 of their 12 group phase points in Glasgow’s east end to regain some pride and status on the top European stage after years of disappointment.

Now, they will attempt to create history by moving one step closer to booking a last-16 place and manager Rodgers has been blessed with having very few injury problems heading into this mammoth fixture with only winger James Forrest (foot) sidelined.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference on Tuesday, a bullish Rodgers urged his players to keep the tie “alive” ahead of travelling to Munich for the return leg next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bayern Munich are one of the giants of the European game,” he admitted. “They really are football royalty in terms of what they’ve achieved over many, many years at this level.

“For us to be in a position where we can challenge them is a great marker for us. I know with our game, all our running power and physicality - which is something we’re really improved on at this level - then anything is possible.

“What is important for us is that we’re very much alive in the tie going over to Germany. We want to go and perform. We’re not freightened to lose. If we can perform well, as we’ve shown in this competition especially at home, hopefully we can get what we deserve.”

Celtic predicted line up vs Bayern Munich (4-3-3)

GK - Kasper Schmeichel

A back injury prevent the Danish international from featuring against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup, despite intimating he wants to play every single minutes he can this season. That rest could prove a blessing in disguise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RB - Alistair Johnston

The Canadian is, to put it simply, on a different level to Anthony Ralston at this level. His positional awareness, ability to get up and down the right flank as well as carry out his defensive duties with the minimum of fuss makes him first-choice for the position.

RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

One of several key players to have been given the weekend off with one eye on this encounter. The American has been in full training will week and is a vital component for his side should they make an impact in the tie. Will be handed the difficult task of keeping Harry Kane quiet - easier said than done!

LCB - Auston Trusty

Has formed a strong partnership with CCV ever since joining the club, which makes him a hard player to drop in order to maintain in the injy

LB - Greg Taylor

Has gained plenty of European experience at the highest level over the year and should be given the nod over experienced campaigner Jeffrey Schlupp, who made his first start for the club at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CDM - Callum McGregor

The skipper has only missed two games so far this season due to a brief injury lay-off. Hooked after an hour against Dundee to keep him relatively fresh and will feature again in the deep-lying midfield role.

CM - Arne Engels

Celtic’s £11m man has shown glimpses in spells of what he’s capable off in a hoops jersey but needs to put a full 90 mins together.

CM - Reo Hatate

Another chance for the Japanese utility man to step up to the plate, having previously done so to good effect in the Champions League. Can often blow hot or cold in these elite games, so he needs to put that all together now.

RW - Nicolas Kuhn

Concerns linger over the Jota’s fitness and whether he is ready to play a full 90 mins. It’s for that reason we think the German wide man gets the nod over his Portuguese teammate, even though he hasn’t quite reached the high levels he set earlier in the campaign of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW - Daizen Maeda

Rodgers thought he would be without his Japanese star following a red card against BSC Young Boys on matchday seven of the League Phase. The versatile forward sat out of the 4-2 defeat away at Aston Villa, with UEFA hitting the player with a further match suspension, but the Glasgow giants appealed the decision and won the case, ensuring Maeda will be free to start if selected. On current form, he’s undroppable.

CF - Adam Idah

Seems to have found his shooting boots in recent weeks with a brace against Aston Villa followed by goals at Motherwell and against Dundee to end a somewhat barren run of form. Freshened up at the weekend like many of his team mates so should be raring to go on this occasion.”

Subs: Sinisalo (GK), Scales, Jota, Yang, McCowan, Schlupp, Nawrocki, Kenny, Bernardo, Ralston