The forward is set for a reported exit | SNS Group

An English club has reportedly come calling with a transfer proposal for the Celtic player.

Mikey Johnston is reportedly set for a medical in London ahead of another move away from Celtic.

The winger has been part of Brendan Rodgers’ squad in the early part of this season, following a loan at West Brom last term. He has also had time in Portugal at Vitória S.C. but is now set for another second tier move down south with Burnley, according to reports.

Betico News (via the Daily Record) claim that Johnston is ‘set for’ a medical in the English capital ahead of a Championship move. He will replace Wilson Odobert, who recently left to make a move to Tottenham for a fee in the region of £25m. Johnston has featured 93 times for Celtic, scoring 13 times with 12 assists, with the report not stating whether it’s a loan or permanent switch.

Speaking on his loan at West Brom last season, Rodgers said of Johnston’s progression: “I’ve said before about Mikey’s talent. He has been here a long time. Listen the shirt is a different weight of shirt when you leave here. But Mikey has always shown the talent.

“He has had a number of years where he has picked up lots of injuries and he needed to get a run of games. I spoke to him in the summer when he was looking to go on loan and I said stay and get your training right because you’ve not had a period of training consistently never mind playing games.

“He was able to do that then he featured in some games for us and once he trained and featured it was then about getting him game time. He has gone and done fantastic and shown the talent everyone knows he has. Hopefully he continues with that and then we can look at it again in the summer.”