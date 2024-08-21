The Scottish FA have confirmed their refereeing appointments | Getty Images

Glasgow heavyweights Celtic and Rangers return to league action after success in the Scottish Cup

The Scottish FA have confirmed their refereeing appointments ahead of what promises to be another crucial weekend of action for both Celtic and Rangers.

Defending champions Celtic will look to continue their 100 percent start to the season with an away trip to The SMISA Stadium to take on St Mirren

The Hoops celebrated their title triumph with an enthralling 3-2 victory over St Mirren back in May and will hope to treat the travelling contingent to a strong performance.

Referee Chris Graham will take charge of proceedings in Paisley while assistant referees Calum Spence and Colin Drummond will also work alongside the VAR official Steven McLean.

St Mirren treated their fans to a commanding 3-0 home win against Hibs but suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Aberdeen in their last Premiership encounter.

Last season’s runners-up Rangers will be out to reduce the gap this weekend as they play host to strugglers Ross County at Ibrox.

Rangers were surprisingly beaten 3-2 by Ross County when the two teams last met in April, in a defeat which hugely damaged the Gers hopes of lifting last year’s title.

Rangers have four points from their opening two matches and face Ross County which have drawn both of their Premiership games so far.

Referee Ross Hardie will oversee the game at Hampden Park with the support of assistant referees David McGeachie and Alastair Mather, fourth official Duncan Williams and VAR Alan Muir.