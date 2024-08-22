The future of Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley remains up in the air as the transfer deadline approaches. | SNS Group

Celtic exit transfer rumours surround the star.

A Premier League manager has answered a burning transfer question surrounding one in-demand Celtic player.

Matt O’Riley has been constantly linked with leaving the Premiership champions this summer but with just over a week to go until the window slams shut, he remains in Glasgow. How long that remains is to be seen as Brighton ramp up their efforts to make him a Seagulls player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland international Billy Gilmour is nearing a move to Napoli which would fully open the door to O’Riley making the move south again, having joined Celtic from MK Dons in January 2022. A bid that would shatter the Scottish transfer record held by Kieran Tierney’s £25m move from Celtic to Arsenal in 2019 has been mooted.

A journalist asked Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler about his transfer targets ahead of this weekend’s clash with Manchester United. O’Riley was a name directly name-dropped in front of the gaffer, who opted to play it coy with regards what he is going to be doing this window.

He responded when asked about further summer deals, including O’Riley: “I’m still happy with the squad and in the end, I only can work with the players who are here and that’s my focus.

“The other things I can’t I can’t influence. So I’m really focusing on the work of the players here. I’m really enjoying it, working with them.

“I think they try to improve every day, they have great attitude. They come here to the training ground with a positive energy and the other things I can’t influence and we will see what happens.”