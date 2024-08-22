Celtic set sights on move for 'highly regarded' 16-goal midfielder

Mateusz Bogusz | Getty Images

Celtic have the chance to bring in more players before the end of the transfer window

Celtic are interested in a move for Los Angeles FC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, according to Polish news outlet Meczyki. The ex-Poland youth international could be seen by the Hoops as someone they can sign before the end of the transfer window as they hunt for some new faces.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have until next Friday to conclude any incoming or outgoing bits of business. They have been patient on the recruitment front so far this summer as they wait for the right players to become available.

Celtic could see Bogusz, who is 23-years-old, as a potential long-term option for them in the middle of the park. He has been playing his football in America since moving to Los Angeles in 2023 and he has been a key player for the MLS outfit since then.

American legend Brad Friedel is a fan and has said: "Mateusz Bogusz is highly regarded in America. I think Los Angeles FC have used him very wisely because when he first arrived he did not play all the time and was called up sparingly from the bench.

"But now he is a very important part of the team and I think the manager Steve Cherundolo has been very clever with his development. He is very well trained technically. He can also make a strong tackle when necessary. But what impresses me most is how he can find his way in any system that the manager imposes.

"LAFC are a versatile team that sometimes holds onto the ball and keeps possession. But on other occasions, they defend deep and look for counter-attacks. Bogusz plays well in both systems. He can go into a quick counter-attack and then quickly return to defence. He is just a really good all-round player.”

The ex-goalkeeper added: "For me, I certainly feel he is ready to be called up for Poland and play full international football and play a significant role there. I'm also curious about how his career will develop, because I'm sure many clubs from Europe are monitoring him.

"He's under contract until 2026 and that means the club has a plan for him and they clearly want him to be their main midfielder soon. Polish footballers always seem to have a good mentality. In the USA, you have to play on grass pitches and then artificial pitches and the travelling means you can be away for a few days for every game. It can be a problem. I always found Polish players never had any issues with this and adapted easily. And Mateusz clearly settled in very well."

Celtic-linked Bogusz was on the books at Leeds United from 2019 until last year. He played only three times for the Whites’ first-team though and had loan spells away at Logrones and Ibiza before switching to the States. The Ruch Chorzów academy graduate has adapted well to life in his new country and has scored 20 goals in 74 games in all competitions, 16 of which came this year.