The former West Ham and Bolton boss has been talking over the situation at Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Allardyce reckons a major Celtic exit is on the way after Brendan Rodgers hit out at a Hoops insider.

The Irishman blasted reports from a source within Parkhead that he was tearing the club apart as ‘cowardly’ prior to last weekend’s Premiership win at Kilmarnock. Fans are currently battling with the board over several issues, stemming from a criticised transfer window and lamented statement explaining said recruitment period, with a 12th minute protest held in Ayrshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partick Thistle await in this Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. Sam Allardyce has been pressed on the situation at Celtic in his latest No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast. He says that when it comes to infighting internally, there is usually an exit to boot, and that Rodgers could find himself offered up amid the boardroom drama.

Sam Allardyce on Celtic controversy

Allardyce said: “Somebody's not… there's nothing worse than somebody at board level that's not on your side. No, not at all (public fallouts don’t end well for managers). I mean, that's not his fault though, is it that? Unless he's upset him and he's waiting to get his own back.

“You can't not have a relationship with your board. It depends who it is on the board. If you've got a great relationship with the number one on the board, then you talk about it and you either decide whether it's Brendan goes or that board member. But then that's a bigger decision more than ever in it.

“In terms of that relationship now, it's never gonna be the same now it’s become public. That may be, probably Brendan would deny it and I think it’s right that he probably would. But, you know, we all end up the casualty normally, as managers. Even when it's not our fault, we still end up being the casualty. We're the ones that get sacrificed first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabio Borini on Brendan Rodgers

The conversation on Rodgers stemmed from guest Fabio Borini talking over his experience of the Celtic boss at Liverpool. A forward, the ex-Reds man said: “I wouldn't say it didn't end well but I was expecting maybe to play more or because I was young and stuff and we had different expectation maybe from each other.

“But that's football, I mean, I always say football has a short memory. So it happens at the time and then you might meet us again and again and a few years later, it's no holding back on what happened in a different situation, in a different club, at a different stage of your life because it's all different, it all evolves.

“So we had disagreements, but I went to Sunderland on loan because I wanted to play more and I knew I had better players in front of me at Liverpool and I was at a stage where I just wanted to play. So that was it. Then I came back and didn't play as much, which I still wanted to play because I did well at Sunderland before and it is what it is.”