Celtic’s Gustaf Lagerbielke heads home the late winner against Feyenoord.

Gustaf Lagerbielke and a Swedish management agency have sent a message that the Swedish defender is ready for Celtic battle.

The summer signing from Elfsborg has been limited in minutes under Brendan Rodgers. There have been highs like his Champions League winner over Feyenoord, but he has been unable to get regular games despite a raft of centre-back changes and injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He didn't feature at the weekend as Celtic beat Livingston 4-2 in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. Overall, Lagerbielke has played nine times this campaign and just six of those occasions have been in the Premiership.

A move to Lecce in Italy was mooted during the January transfer window and looked to be a stick=-on in the latter stages. But the deal eventually collapsed and instead he remains part of the Parkhead shake-up, but he has played just 27 minutes of top flight football since September.

Sharing a post by Swedish talent agency A.M.A to his Instagram, the post with a highlights reel of Lagerbielke's best moments this season reads "Lagerbielke is ready for the final stage of the season." It also clocks him in with a high speed of over 33km per-hour.

Some fans reckons he's not been given a shot. One said 'Just give him his day at this point. Made a few mistakes early in the season but we've also seen some good potential.' Another insisted 'Honestly wish Rodgers would give him a chance anything’s better than just now.'