Celtic and Rangers have discovered their Scottish Cup fates.

Rangers will face Hearts while Celtic take on Aberdeen in the 2023/24 Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The Jambos won 1-0 against Morton to make up the full complement of teams for the two Hampden clashes. Rangers met Hearts in the Viaplay Cup semi-final. Celtic have met Aberdeen in cup finals at the national stadium before but now compete for a showpiece spot. Ties will be played over the weekend of April 20th and 21st., with BBC Sport Scotland and Viaplay broadcasting the matches on TV.

The pair when in action on Sunday for a place in the draw on Monday night. Celtic survived two scares against Livingston to win 4-2 while Rangers prevailed 2-0 over Hibs, who were reduced to 10 men. Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock 3-1.

Rodgers said of his side's success: "We didn’t close the spaces anywhere near what we would want and the speed of our game wasn’t what we would want. But I am understanding of that, some of the guys coming in and also the level of players who were missing.

"The players deserve credit, some hadn’t played a lot, Matt O’Riley was ill all week, Stephen Welsh came in at the last minute, Nicolas had one of his first games. There was a bit of disruption, but the guys got the job done.”

Clement added on Rangers' win at Easter Road: "My team also stayed cool in some heated moments, which was important to do. It is what I tell them every week.

