The 24-year-old appeared to be channeling his inner Robert Carlyle as he rocked up at the Brazen Head pub.

Celtic star Jota has been pictured in a popular Glasgow bar just FOUR days before the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park.

The Portuguese winger, who has been absent through injury in recent weeks, faces a race against time to be passed fit for Sunday’s last-four clash against Michael Beale’s side as the Hoops look to move on the verge of a domestic Treble.

And with just under 96 hours until kick-off at the national stadium, the former Benfica star was spotted at the Brazen Head pub on Cathcart Road.

An image on social media captioned “And after that, well, the game wiz mine” in reference to the Trainspotting pub scene appears to show Jota kitted out in a double denim outfit similar to that of Glasgow-born actor Robert Carlyle during the film scene.

Celtic fans reacted to the photo, with one supporter stating “He is so cool man”, while another wrote “This deserves a retweet lmaoooo amazing.”

Jota is given a tour of the Brazen Head pub (Image: Brazenhead - Facebook)

It is unclear why Jota was present at the famous Irish bar, which is a hugely popular venue with supporters both on match days and for hosting live music. The pub boasts an incredible collection of Celtic and football-related memorabilia and uses the same name as the oldest bar in Dublin.

