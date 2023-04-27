The two Glasgow giants face off in the last-four of the competition at Hampden Park this weekend.

Glasgow derby rivals Rangers and Celtic meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday with the winner advancing to the final against either Inverness or Falkirk at Hampden Park for the end of season showpiece as overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy.

Victory for Michael Beale’s side would prevent the Hoops from securing a domestic Treble this term while also giving themselves the opportunity to retain the silverware they won last year after beating Hearts in extra-time.

However, a win for Ange Postecoglou’s men in Mount Florida would move them on to the brink of a clean sweep of trophies for the first time during the Australian’s tenure.

The two clubs previously met at the national stadium back in February when Kyogo Furuhashi’s brace sealed a 2-1 win for the Scottish champions in the Viaplay Cup Final.

Both teams head into the match having dropped points at the weekend with Celtic held to a 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell and Rangers crashing to a 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen. This will be the penultimate Old Firm clash of the season, with the pair due to meet one further time as the league leaders visit Ibrox as part of the post-split run-in fixtures.

This weekend’s match will be broadcast live on TV and online. For supporters who can’t make it to the national stadium, here is everything you need to know about how to watch all the action...

What TV channel is Rangers vs on? Date and kick off time

Rangers vs Celtic takes place on Sunday, April 30 with a slightly earlier than usual kick-off of 1:30pm (UK time).

Odds: Rangers 21/20 | Draw 23/10 | Celtic 3/4 (*Odds from McBookie.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 (previously Premier Sports). Coverage begins at 12.30pm - one hour before kick-off. Viaplay can be viewed on Sky, Virgin Media and if you have an Amazon Prime stick at a price of £14.99 a month. You can sign up HERE.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.15pm on the same night and repeated again on at 11.50pm on Sunday evening, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Willie Collum will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter, with Don Robertson confirmed as the fourth official. Steven McLean takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Frank Connor.

Latest Rangers team news

Rangers boss Michael Beale will be hoping to have key central defender Connor Goldson and winger Ryan Kent fit and available for selection against Celtic.

Both players have been sidelined for the past couple of weeks with knocks, while Croatian striker Antonio Colak is also struggling with injury and is rated 50/50 at present. Midfielder Ryan Jack remains doubtful after sustaining an unspecified injury, while long-term absentees Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Kemar Roofe will play no part.

Youngster Alex Lowry and Adam Devine are unlikely to feature, with Beale expected to call on the same group of players he’s been able to select from in recent weeks.

Latest Celtic team news

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has issued an injury update on his squad ahead of Sunday’s clash against Rangers. The Hoops have been without Portuguese winger Jota, Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate and Israeli winger Liel Abada in recent weeks, while James Forrest is expected to miss out once again.

The Australian admitted in an interview on Wednesday that all THREE players could be available for selection if they manage to get through training this week, which would be a major boost.

Postecoglou told Celtic TV: “We’ll see how they go. Abada, Jota and Reo are the main three. They are due to train all week, so it will just come down to how they go through the training week. If they get through it, they will be available.