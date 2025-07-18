A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday afternoon

The clock is ticking as Rangers and Celtic ramp up their preparations for the start of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season - and the need for transfer activity is growing.

The Ibrox club are back in competitive action next week when they face Panathinaikos in the first leg of their Champions League second round qualifier, while the Hoops have returned to Lennoxtown after the conclusion of the pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Daizen Maeda in major transfer hint amid Brentford rumour

Daizen Maeda has hinted that his full focus remains on Celtic as rumours continue to swirl about a potential move to the English Premier League.

The 27-year-old was the Hoops’ standout performer last season, scoring 33 goals as Brendan Rodgers' side clinched a domestic double.

His form has alerted the likes of Tottenham, Fenerbahce, West Ham and Brentford, who have all been linked with a transfer swoop for the Japanese international.

Reports in Turkey recently stated that Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce were informed they would need to stump up £21 million for Maeda by the Scottish champion - and that valuation is unlikely to have moved.

However, Maeda has made it clear he is in no rush to leave Parkhead, and has now dropped his latest clue that he is enjoying life in Glasgow's east end.

He told KICK OFF! KANSAI: “There is one year left until the North-Central America World Cup: I want to make connections with Japanese national team players special.

“Like at Celtic, there were many scenes where I thought my teammate was coming but my timing with the passer was in sync. After three and a half years, my teammates understand me.”

Why Josh Windass left EFL club amid Ibrox return links

Josh Windass has left Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer due to the club’s ongoing pay dispute with their senior players.

The former Rangers attacking midfielder was named as one of several first-team star who requested to leave Hillsborough for nothing after the EFL Championship club failed to pay players for the third time in four months in June.

Due to their current financial situation and in line with FIFA regulations, the Owls were able to submit a 15-day notice of intent to cancel player’s contracts.

That period has now expired and Sky Sports claim Windass has received confirmation that his deal has been terminated.

Now a free agent, his former club Rangers and newly-promoted Wrexham are just two of the clubs to have expressed an interest in signing the 31-year-old.