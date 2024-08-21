The striker is wanted in England | SNS Group

Celtic have had the striker for three seasons.

Manchester City have reportedly identified Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi as a man they want to provide cover at the Etihad.

According to The Athletic, City are looking to replace Julian Alvarez after his £82m move to Atletico Madrid with a forward “who is prepared to accept a squad role.” They have now whittled down their search to the Celtic star and a younger alternative, with Kyogo currently 29.

It is claimed that “Kyogo has caught their eye and it is understood that personal terms would not be a problem — if he is the final choice — given the Japan international’s desire to move to City.” Erling Haaland is currently the main striker at the Premier League champions, but the report suggests Kyogo is happy to play a rotational role in order to clinch his big move to England.

Kyogo has netted 73 goals in 135 games since joining Celtic in 2021 under Ange Postecoglou. He missed the weekend win in the Premier Sports Cup against Hibs after a reoccurrence of his shoulder problem a week previous against the Easter Road club on Premiership business, but boss Brendan Rodgers says surgery has been refused.

He said: “He’s had this issue for a long time - since long before he came to Celtic. It’s something he had in Japan and he’s managing his shoulder - and from time to time it gets a little bit irritable and sore.

“He could have surgery on it, but that probably takes him out for about four months. It’s only him that can decide that, because you can see that a lot of times he gets through games fine. But then sometimes he'll fall, and maybe it'll be awkward and he has an irritation.

“He's a 29-year-old man, so he'll understand what he wants to do. But it’s something he's managed for a long period, much longer than he's been at Celtic. I decided to give him the time today. We could’ve had him back into the game, but I gave him time to miss it and rest.”