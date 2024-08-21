The defender has had a tough time | SNS Group

He joined Celtic in the last summer transfer window.

Celtic defender Maik Nawrocki is one star who could take their leave from the club by the end of this transfer window.

Having arrived from Poland and Legia Warsaw last summer in a deal believed to be in the region of £4.3m on a five-year deal, Nawrocki’s first year has been a struggle. While some of his performances have impressed, injuries have plagued him and again they struck in a pre-season match with Ayr United earlier this summer.

He has played just 13 times for Brendan Rodgers’ side since his move to Glasgow, with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales the bona fide choices in central defence. Fellow defenders Gustaf Lagerbielke, Stephen Welsh and Yuki Kobayashi have also been linked with exits.

Now Nawrocki’s name is next to be thrown back into the rumour mill, with the Scottish Sun reporting “Maik Nawrocki could also move on.” Boss Brendan Rodgers wants to add more to his squad this summer and the report states he is eyeing “a new central defender and left-back.”

Talk has turned frenzied over star asset Matt O’Riley, who is believed to be in Brighton sights over a blockbuster move to the Premier League. The Seagulls are claimed to stand ready for shattering the Scottish transfer record held by Kieran Tierney’s move from Celtic to Arsenal at £25m in 2019 in order to land O’Riley.

So far, Rodgers has added Viljami SInisalo, Kasper Schmeichel, Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah to his squad. They return to Premiership action this weekend away at St Mirren.