Steve Clarke could hand three Scotland players their first senior cap. | AFP via Getty Images

Steve Clarke has made some changes to his Scotland squad.

Last week, Scotland manager Steve Clarke named his squad to take on Poland and Portugal in the Nations League. Since then, the team has been hit with injuries, including to two Celtic players - forcing Clarke to call up some replacements.

In doing so, the 61 year old has given debut call-ups to four players. Among them is a Rangers midfielder and a former Hibs defender - let’s take a look at who they are.

Who has been called up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad?

Clarke has handed debut call-ups to three players ahead of the Tartan Army’s Nations League fixtures. Josh Doig, who currently plays for Sassuolo, is one of them - previously, he has played for Hibs in the Scottish Premiership. Additionally, Dundee’s Jon McCracken has also been called up.

The third call-up was given to Rangers midfielder Connor Barron - he signed for the Light Blues from Aberdeen in the summer transfer window and has made a steady start to life at the Ibrox Stadium.

Who been dropped from the squad?

A pair of Celtic stars - namely, James Forrest and Greg Taylor - have been dropped from the squad. Furthermore, Torino forward Che Adams has also ‘withdrawn’ from the team.

Additionally, former Rangers shot stopper Robby McCrorie will also play no part in Scotland’s upcoming games - he is out of contention for the time being has he continues to recover from a hip injury.

The full Scotland squad is as follows: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Jon McCracken (Dundee), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Scott McKenna (Las Palmas), John Souttar (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Connor Barron (Rangers), Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough).