Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hinted that he could return to the Scottish Premiership in the near future after a short-lived and ultimately unsuccessful stint in Romania with Rapid Bucharest.

The Northern Irishmen spent seven years of his playing career with Celtic from 2000 to 2007 and also managed the Parkhead club on two separate occasions whilst winning a combined five Premiership titles.

Sandwiched between his two managerial stints at Parkhead was also a successful two and a half year stint with Hibs where he masterminded the club’s promotion from the Scottish Championship to end a three-year stay in the second tier.

Lennon has an excellent record in Scottish football over the last decade and his availability will inevitably lead to links with a number of Premiership jobs throughout the season.

However, he insists that one job he definitely won’t be taking is Steve Clarke’s Scotland job if it was to ever become available.

Speaking to Celtic legend Frank McAvennie on the Let Me Be Frank podcast, sponsored by Betideas.com, Lennon said: “No, that’s for a Scottish guy. Me, personally, I think the Scottish manager should be Scottish.”

Then he joked: “But if I do get it I’ll bring you in as my number two, Frank!”

And he laughed: “I’m trying to imagine Frank putting the cones out – it would be dark before we started training.”

Asked if he would consider managing in Scotland again, he added: “It’s not something I’ve really sort of thought of. You never know where the game takes you. There’s a lot of coaches who go from country to country and really enjoy what they’re doing.

“Scotland’s my home and I love it and I was there for 18 months (in between managing in Cyprus and Romania) and you get the itch to get back into it and I love what I do.

“It’s such a fickle business and one day you’re the king and the next you’re the villain so you’ve just got to find the balance in between and enjoy the ride.”