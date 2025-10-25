Celtic are deemed as ‘very strong’ in one attacking characteristic and ‘very weak’ in one defensive one according to what the statistics tell us.

Celtic have unquestionably their biggest domestic fixture of the season so far this weekend when they travel to Tynecaslte on Sunday to take on league leaders Hearts.

Their has been plenty of talk as to whether the Jambos, who currently sit five points clear at the top of the table after Celtic’s 2-0 defeat to Dundee last weekend, can mount a credible title challenge this season. We may very well have an answer in the next 24 to 48 hours as victory for the capital club would move them nine points clear at the top.

However, a win for the reigning champions cuts that gap and shifts the momentum firmly back towards Brendan Rodgers and his players. Ahead of the match, we’ve taken a look at what statistics experts WhoScored have identified as Celtic’s ‘strengths’ and ‘weaknesses’ so far this season:

Celtic deemed to be ‘very weak’ in one key tactical characteristic and ‘weak’ in another

WhoScored gather detailed data from every Scottish Premiership match and use it to compile a list of ‘characteristics’ for a team. This information shows their strengths and weaknesses and identifies the areas they most need to work on improving.

According to the information, Celtic are deemed to be ‘very weak’ at one key tactical characteristic - stopping opponents from creating chances. While that may seem like a very basic piece of data, it does highlight a problem which could very well develop if further fragilities in the team emerge.

Stopping opponents from creating chances being a weakness of course isn’t a problem if the opponents don’t take those chances, with rivals Rangers seen as a team who don’t struggle to create chances but do struggle to finish them according to the same data gathered on them. However, it will become a problem if teams do take their chances.

Celtic are also deemed to be ‘weak’ in one offensive area which, ironically, is finishing scoring chances. This result may come from Celtic being a side who traditionally create a lot of chances in most Scottish Premiership matches and perhaps isn’t seen as too big an issue if they do finish off enough of their chances to win games and especially if they win them comfortably.

It may become an issue if the goals start to dry up though, so it’s definitely one to watch out for. Luckily, the Hoops are seen as having more strengths to fall back on than weaknesses to worry about.

Celtic deemed ‘very strong’ at one key tactical characteristic and ‘strong’ in two more

According to the statistics, Celtic are ‘very strong’ at attacking teams down the wing. This is seen as their greatest strength according to the data gathered.

As for their two other strengths, the information gathered points to them being ‘strong’ at protecting the lead and at defending set pieces. Celtic rarely let leads slip in domestic matches, that’s for sure, and defending set pieces is certainly a useful strength to have against many Scottish teams including their opponents this weekend who have been making the most of these opportunities.

