As a new manager arrives at Rangers, talks over the future of Celtic’s continue to swirl. Brendan Rodgers has once again hit the headlines amid speculation over his position as the Hoops head coach.

Chris Sutton believes based on what he’s seen in recent weeks, the Celtic manager is eyeing his way out of the club.

Chris Sutton believes Brendan Rodgers wants to leave role as Celtic manager

Former Celtic star turned pundit Sutton believes Rodgers ‘wants out’ of the club. Writing in his latest Record Sport column, he explained his reasoning behind the statement and has said he ‘wouldn’t blame’ the Northern Irishman if that was the case.

“Many fans felt he was within his rights to leave after that atrocious last transfer window and, had he not gone to Leicester at the time he did to end his first spell, then he may well have done so,” Sutton said.

“It feels to me like an unhappy stalemate, so I think Rodgers is poking, being antagonistic. The obvious question then becomes: Is he entitled to be? My answer to that would be unequivocally yes.

“I don’t know how else to think when I look at what he’s had to deal with. Crucial injuries to the likes of Cameron-Carter Vickers and Alistair Johnston just exaggerate the failings of the window. He constantly pointed out the needs and little was delivered.”

Sutton then reflected on Rodgers’ divisive ‘Honda Civic’ quote after Celtic lost to Dundee last weekend. He described the comments as an attempt from the manager ‘at the end of his tether’ who is ‘poking and provoking’ the club.

“I can accept he may not have gone about one or two things in just the right way, but, like I say, who can blame him? My gut feeling on Brendan is that he’s severely hacked off.”

Danny Rohl not expected to have big January backing from Rangers

Following a busy summer to kit out the Rangers squad for former boss Russell Martin, new manager Danny Rohl is not expected to have an abundance of funds made available for him in the new year.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, the Rangers are ‘likely to be cautious’ following Martin’s poor spell in charge. Results are in drastic need of improvement but the club will be ‘more tentative’ about throwing money at Rohl right away.

“The 49ers group at Rangers would love to back Danny Rohl, but they did have a big summer. Let’s not forget about that,” O’Rourke said.

“They had a £20 million net spend and brought in a number of new signings for Russell Martin and a lot of them failed to impress. So I don’t think there’s a lot of money left in the transfer coffers for Danny Rohl. And I’m sure he’s well aware of that.

“I don’t think he’d be expecting huge transfer funds to be made available for him January.”