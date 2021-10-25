Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou has identified two targets he would be eager to bring to Parkhead

Celtic have also been strongly linked with a move for J-League top scorer Daizen Maeda.

The Hoops has been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old striker, who has 18 goals in 27 appearances for Ange Postecoglou’s former club Yokohama F.Marinos.

Kyogo Furuhashi has made a massive impact since arriving in Glasgow in the summer and The Times claim that Postecoglou is eager to add a second Japanese star to his squad.

Maeda, who scored for the Japan Olympic team against France at the Tokyo games in July, can operate up front or off the left.

Postecoglou has gone on record stating: “That (Japan) is one of the markets we will be looking at.

“Obviously I know it well and they will get to the end of their season which is good time if there’s anyone who will fit into our set-up.

“We will be looking everywhere. The last window was frantic. This time we want to make sure that we are planning well in advance.

“We have already identified targets and begun discussions before we get to January so that we can conclude deals a lot quicker than we did in the previous window.”

Meanwhile, Celtic are reportedly targeting a possible move for Derby County’s Lee Buchanan as an option to solve their left-back problem.

The 20-year-old is out of contract in the summer and the Hoops have been tracking his progress for several months.

Manager Ange Postecoglou hasn’t had his problems to seek in that position this term with first-choice full-back Greg Taylor still sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The Greek-born Australian head coach has been forced to use FIVE different players in the problem area so far, with Adam Montgomery, Boli Bolingoli, Josip Juranovic and Liam Scales all featuring at full-back.

That could see the Parkhead club turn to Buchanan as a long-term solution to fill the role.

Buchanan was wanted by English Championship rivals Nottingham Forest in the summer, but they couldn’t stump up the asking price for him.

The Scottish Sun report the Hoops sent scout Mick Docherty to watch the player in action last week and it is claimed that Derby could sell the defender in the January transfer window.

The youngster has made 13 appearances this season under Rams boss Wayne Rooney, who played down any talk of his players leaving the club.

Asked about Celtic’s rumoured interest in Buchanan, he told the Derby Telegraph: “None of my players are going anywhere.