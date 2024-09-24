Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate | SNS

Celtic have been involved at Europe’s top table this season.

Three Celtic stars have been put on notice that their performances in Europe are being watched by their international manager.

Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi are all key members of Brendan Rodgers’ squad and played their part in a 5-1 thumping of Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League last week. Maeda and Kyogo netted in the game alongside Liam Scales, Arne Engels and Adam Idah.

Maeda has been a regular iin the Japanese national team squad while Hatate and Kyogo have faced more of a fight to retain their status in the camp. Now their performances at Europe’s elite tables are getting special notice from Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu.

Ahead of Celtic playing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League next week, the manager says the level of opponent his players are up against is something he looks at closely for national team selection. He said: “We had 12 players – our highest-ever number – playing in the Champions League and I feel that Japan’s level has improved even further.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how Japanese players will fight to win the Champions League in the future. The level of opposition our players were up against last week isn’t everything, but it’s definitely something we look at as a criterion.

“So I only want to look at how well Japanese players can perform against teams that aim to win the Champions League.

“And we also look at how well Japanese national team candidates can perform in regular league matches against higher-ranked teams and more powerful teams in the world.”