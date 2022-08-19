The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Friday afternoon.

Both Celtic and Rangers have collected maximum points from their opening two games in the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops are back in action on Sunday with a tricky home test against Hearts.

The Gers play tomorrow against Hibernian away.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of both clubs today...

Rubin Kazan boss speaks out

Rubin Kazan boss Leonid Slutsky has admitted he would have ‘loved’ to have kept Sead Haksabanovic.

He is poised to move to Celtic from the Russian Premier League side.

Slutsky, who managed Hull City back in 2017, has said, as per a report by the Daily Record:

“We would have loved to have kept him, but the situation became very difficult for him personally. His parents were worried, his embassy would call him every day. It became an impossible situation.

“What I would say is that Rubin Kazan are the most impacted club in Russia when it comes to losing foreign players because Sead will be impossible to replace.”

Hearts dealt blow

Hearts have been dealt a potential blow ahead of their trip to Celtic Park this weekend.

The Jam Tarts could be without key defender Craig Halkett against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

He tweaked his hamstring in their last match and will be assessed, as per the Scottish Sun.

Rangers talks ongoing

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has said contract talks with certain players remain ‘ongoing’.

The Glasgow side have a few individuals who are facing uncertain long-term futures at Ibrox.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the manager has said:

“It’s the transfer window. You’re never sure, especially when you get to the latter stages of the window crazy things will happen. We’ve seen that everywhere before and it’s important to be prepared, but so far nothing is happening with ins or outs.

“They’re still ongoing [contract talks]. No news yet in developments so we just have to wait and see if it comes to new contracts.”

Nice move for ex-loan man?

Amad Diallo, who spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Gers, is reportedly wanted by OGC Nice.

The Manchester United youngster may well link up with Aaron Ramsey in France.