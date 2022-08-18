Latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Thursday.

Rangers and Celtic are both back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend.

The Gers have Hibernian away after drawing 2-2 with PSV in the Champions League qualifier earlier this week.

The Hoops take on Hearts at home on Sunday.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs today...

Player doesn’t regret leaving Rangers

Rangers sold Nathan Patterson to Premier League side Everton in January.

The right wing-back has since struggled for game time in England though.

However, he has no regrets about leaving Ibrox and has said, as per Football Daily:

“It took a bit of time to get to know all the different lads and the coaching staff, but I’ve enjoyed my time here. It was difficult (to leave), but I think it was quite an easy decision to come to the best league in the world.

“There was no second thought for me, and a massive club like Everton made it an easy decision.”

Goalkeeper available

The Gers were linked with ex-Fenerbahce goalkeeper Berke Ozer earlier this summer.

He has spent his whole career to date playing in his native country.

The stopper is now available on a free transfer though, as reported by Hurriyet.

New Celtic signing close

Celtic have reportedly closing in on a move to sign Rubin Kazan winger Sead Haksabonovic.

The former West Ham United man has been identified by the Glasgow giants as someone to bolster their attacking options.

The Daily Record have reported that the club has ‘agreed’ a deal to lure him to Scotland now.

Former player finds new club

Former Hoops man Scott Allan has found himself a new club.

The midfielder was released by Hibernian at the end of the last campaign and subsequently found himself as a free agent.