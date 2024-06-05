Celtic target 'will sign' for new club with West Ham and Fulham also keen

Fotis Ioannidis

Celtic have the chance to bolster their ranks over the next couple of months

Celtic target Fotis Ioannidis from Panathinaikos is closing in on a move to Sporting Lisbon.

That’s according to a report by Foot Mercato, who claim the striker ‘will sign’ for the club in Portugal this summer ahead of next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ioannidis, who is 24-years-old, has been linked with a switch to Celtic in the upcoming transfer window as they hunt for signings under Brendan Rodgers. They won the Scottish Premiership title once again in this past campaign ahead of rivals Rangers, as well as winning the Scottish Cup.

However, the Hoops are keen to freshen up their ranks and bring in some new faces to ensure that they can push for trophies once again next year. In addition, they want some more quality in their squad to make themselves more competition in Europe.

They will need to look at alternative options up top though with Ioannidis appearing to be on his way to Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese giants landed Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry City 12 months ago and he has since been a hit with his current club so they will be hoping their potential new addition can follow in his footsteps.

Celtic had Norwich City forward Adam Idah on loan during the second-half of last season after he linked up with them in the January transfer window. He scored nine goals for Rodgers’ side but has now gone back to Carrow Road and it remains to be seen whether he will be heading back up the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops aren’t the only team to be credited with an interest in Ioannidis over recent times. According to a report by The Sun, Premier League pair West Ham and Fulham were said to be eyeing a potential swoop to try and tempt him to go to London.

The Greece international, who has scored two goals in 10 games for his country to date, joined Panathinaikos in 2020 from Levadiakos as a youngster and has since been a key player for the Greek giants over the last four years.

He has scored 40 times in 142 outings and found the net on 23 occasions in the last campaign which has seen him emerge on the radar of other teams such as Celtic.

Rodgers has recently explained what lies in store for his side on the recruitment front over the next couple of months and said: "I've always said about adding quality to the squad. There's going to be a natural change in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of the players will have been here for three years and if you look at the cycle at Celtic, then there is normally that change in that third year.

"It's getting another step in the types of profile I would want within the squad to allow us to progress and develop.

"But this season, I've been really proud of the team and come the summer, we'll look to add those bits of quality. We've got the likes of Joe [Hart], who is retiring so we have to fill that void as well.