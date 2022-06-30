The 21-year-old Argentine has sealed a £3.75million move to Parkhead.

Celtic have completed the signing of left-back Alexandro Bernabei on a five-year-deal from Lanus, subject to international clearance.

Capped by Argentina at Under-23 level, the defender becomes the Hoops third summer signing, following the arrival of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Benjamin Siegrist.

Ange Postecoglou has been seeking to add competition for Greg Taylor in the full-back area and Bernabei quickly emerged as the club’s primary target after an impressive spell in his homeland’s top division.

A product of Lanus’ youth academy, Bernabei completed his medical earlier this week and his former club confirmed at 11pm local time (3am UK time) this morning they will retain a 10% sell-on clause from any future sale of the player as part of the deal.

He will wear the No.25 jersey and spoke of his excitement at arriving in Glasgow and testing himself in the Champions League.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Bernabei said: “I’m very happy to be here and I feel grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity.

“I feel proud to be playing in Europe because it was one of my dreams and I’m excited to train with and play with my new team-mates.

Alexandro Bernabei in action for Argentina in an under-23 international match against Japan in Fukuoka on March 29, 2021. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

“The stadium is just incredible. The people, the club, team-mates, and the coaching staff are all incredible.

“I’m very excited and happy and I can’t wait to be playing in the Champions League. I’ve heard that the people are crazy, so I can’t wait to sense that feeling and emotion in Celtic Park.”

Bernabei will make history as he becomes the first player from Argentina to wear the green and white Hoops jersey and he is excited by the prospect of moving to a new country and playing with a different group of coaches and players.

He added: “I spoke to the manager and he said he believed in me and my quality and that I can adapt to the team quickly.

“This is my first time in Scotland and Glasgow and I’ve seen the city on the internet and it looks very beautiful, so I’m excited to be able to get to know it more.