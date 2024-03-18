Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Celtic have been told the route to landing three blockbuster summer transfers - but they might not include Brendan Rodgers.

Former Aberdeen, Everton and Aston Villa chief Keith Wyness has been weighing in on what could come next for the Hoops this summer. They are ahead of Rangers by a point in the Premiership title race but the Light Blues have a game in hand after Sunday's game with Dundee was called off.

Hoops recruitment has come under fire this season, and was heavily scrutinised in January when only Nicloas Kuhn and Adam Idah came in to bolster the title charge. Wyness, speaking to Football Insider, claims Rodgers could go if he doesn't pip Rangers to the title. Whoever is in Celtic charge, they will get the chance to make big signings, but the managerial situation has to be set in stone.

He said: “I think they would go for those three new marquee signings, but it would probably come under a new manager. They’ve got to get the manager situation sorted first.

“Celtic have got the resources to support their manager, but they’ve got to find out where they stand and back him. It could be a new manager, or it could even be Brendan Rodgers if he manages to win the league.