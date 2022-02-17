Celtic have insisted they will determine “the allocation for visiting teams”, following comments made by Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson earlier this week.
Robertson claimed that away supporters would return to levels “we’ve had for the last couple of years” for both of the season’s remaining Old Firm games.
However, in a short statement released on the Hoops official Twitter page, the Parkhead club has clarified that a final decision has yet to be made.
The post read: “Further to recent media reports regarding ticket allocations for away fans at Celtic Park, to clarify, Celtic determines the allocation for visiting teams at Celtic Park and will confirm the position for future matches at the appropriate time.”
Both Old Firm games this season have been played in front of capacity home crowds.
Celtic were not given an away allocation during their 1-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox in the first meeting between the sides back in August, while Rangers fans were not allowed inside Celtic Park earlier this month.
The last time away fans were in attendance was in December 2019 as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side prepare to host their city rivals again next month.
Former Hoops striker Chris Sutton has cast his view on the debate, insisting Rangers can resolve the whole situation.
He tweeted: “The way to resolve this is for Rangers to allow the old away allocation of 8,000... then we can move on for the better of the game.”
Meanwhile, new Celtic signing Matt O’Riley is on the radar of a shock World Cup call-up to the Denmark National Team, according to talent development manager Flemming Berg.
The midfielder has impressed since arriving at Parkhead last month with a string of standout performances after leaving English League One side MK Dons.
The 21-year-old, who represented England at Under-18s level previously, qualifies through his Danish mother
Berg said: “We’ve had contact with Matt O’Riley. He informed us, along with his agent and his family, that he would be interested in playing for Denmark.
“He is part of our talent goals now. If we thought he has no interest from him he wouldn’t be on the list. Matt has also been to training sessions with our national youth teams on several occasions.”
It comes after Riley explained upon signing for Celtic: “I do feel quite Danish. My mum’s Danish, I can speak a decent amount so in that sense I don’t think it’s something that’s out of the question at all.
“If I get a call-up from Denmark then I don’t think I’d be saying no.”