The former Wales international and Hoops marksman passed on his congratulations to East Kilbride after their 2-1 aggregate play-off final win

Celtic hero John Hartson was left feeling “extremely proud” after witnessing Lowland League champions East Kilbride earn promotion to SPFL League Two at the expense of Bonnyrigg Rose in the pyramid play-off final second leg in Midlothian on Saturday.

The legendary former Hoops striker - who won six trophies including three Premiership titles during his time at Parkhead - is honorary chairman of the Lanarkshire outfit and was in attendance to saviour the “fantastic achievement.”

The Welshman helped launch the club along with Rangers icon John Brown back in 2010 and was on hand to soak in a historic moment for the town as the finally ended 11 years of hurt and their play-off hoodoo at the FOURTH time of asking.

Holding a 3-1 advantage from last weekend’s first-leg at K-Park, Michael Kennedy’s side produced a professional performance in the capital sunshine as they held Bonnyrigg to a goalless draw at New Dundas Park to clinch promotion and send their opponents back down to the Lowland League after three seasons in the professional ranks.

Kilby - winners of the inaugural Lowland League in 2012/13 - have now lifted the title four times but had yet to fulfil their dream of securing a spot in the SPFL. The club had gone through 13 different managers over the years including ex-Celtic and Aberdeen great Billy Stark, but last season’s extra-time heartbreak against Stranraer proved the hardest pill to swallow as they came up agonisingly short of turning that ambition into reality.

However, ex-Darvel boss Kennedy couldn’t hide his delight after steering the club into the senior leagues, with promotion now set to pave the way for work to begin on a proposed new stadium in the town that Ally McCoist helped campaign for.

Co-owner of popular peri-peri chicken restaurant chain Black Rooster, Kennedy reckons the achievement marks just the beginning of the journey for EK as they gear up for a crack at League Two next term.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he said. “The preparations for next season start now. We had already laid foundations but you never know where you are going to end up. Now we know where we are going. I will wake up and start to get prepared for next season.

“Hopefully this is just the start of the journey. I’m relieved because when I agreed to come here I said to the owners I believed I could get the club promoted and we fell short last year. We worked so hard to build everybody up and go again, so the players deserve massive credit to get that hunger and desire back.

“I’m delighted for everybody else connected with the club, rather than myself. I’ve just come in at the end of the journey, there’s been folk for 8-10 years, and every manager has contributed to getting the club to this point. I have just managed to get us over the line so I’m delighted for everyone connected with the club.”

And Hartson took to social media to pass on his congratulations to Kennedy and his players. He wrote on X: “As the Hon President of @officialEKFC I’m delighted and feel extremely proud to see them finally get promoted into Scottish League 2.. well done all for a fantastic achievement.”