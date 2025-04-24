Celtic fans are gearing up for a title party eight months in the making as they close in on a fourth league triumph and the second major honour in what could potentially be an historic treble-winning season.

Whether you are nipping in for a quick pint, enjoying a day out with friends or partying hard into the night, there is not doubt that going to a pub can be one of the highlights of the weekend for football fans - and there’s no shortage of fantastic pubs in close proximity to the iconic Celtic Park stadium which are easy to get to via public transport.

Hoops fans travelling back from Dundee United or those watching the game on the big screen will be spoilt for choice when it comes to venues that are bound to generate an incredible atmosphere.

With that in mind, Glasgow World rounds up 14 of the best places on offer where you can enjoy a few tasty refreshments or drink with friends and family.

1 . Grace's Where: 16 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1LD (Facebook) | Facebook

2 . McChuill's Where: 80 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1NL | mchuills

3 . 226 Gallowgate Where: 226 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G4 0TS | Paul Trainer

4 . The Tolbooth Where: 11 Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5NA | Google Maps