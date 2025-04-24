14 Glasgow pubs popular with Celtic supporters as fans gear up for four-in-a-row title party

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:15 BST

Whether you are lifelong Celtic fan or just want to join in the title celebrations, here are 14 of the best places to stop by before and after the match

Celtic fans are gearing up for a title party eight months in the making as they close in on a fourth league triumph and the second major honour in what could potentially be an historic treble-winning season.

Whether you are nipping in for a quick pint, enjoying a day out with friends or partying hard into the night, there is not doubt that going to a pub can be one of the highlights of the weekend for football fans - and there’s no shortage of fantastic pubs in close proximity to the iconic Celtic Park stadium which are easy to get to via public transport.

Hoops fans travelling back from Dundee United or those watching the game on the big screen will be spoilt for choice when it comes to venues that are bound to generate an incredible atmosphere.

With that in mind, Glasgow World rounds up 14 of the best places on offer where you can enjoy a few tasty refreshments or drink with friends and family.

Where: 16 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1LD (Facebook)

1. Grace's

Where: 16 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1LD (Facebook) | Facebook

Where: 80 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1NL

2. McChuill's

Where: 80 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1NL | mchuills

Where: 226 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G4 0TS

3. 226 Gallowgate

Where: 226 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G4 0TS | Paul Trainer

Where: 11 Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5NA

4. The Tolbooth

Where: 11 Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5NA | Google Maps

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PubsSupportersGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice