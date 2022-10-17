Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Monday

Celtic and Rangers both picked up league wins in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend. The Hoops thrashed Hibernian 6-1 at home whilst the Gers won 2-1 away at Motherwell.

Both sides are in League Cup action this week. Here is a look at the latest news regarding the Glasgow pair...

Celtic target to go elsewhere

Celtic-linked Ola Solbakken is reportedly poised to join Roma. According to Italian news outlet II Tempo, he will sign a pre-contract agreement with the Serie A giants in January.

The Norway international is currently on the books of FK Bodo/Glimt. He has been a key player for them over recent years and has scored 19 goals in 85 games in all competitions to date.

Ex-Hoops man to retire

Former Hoops player Shunsuke Nakamura is set to call time on his playing career. As per a report by the Daily Record, the Japanese star is retiring at the age of 44 at the end of this season.

He spent four years at Celtic Park from 2005 to 2009 and found the net 34 times in 166 appearances altogether. The veteran now plays for Yokohama FC.

Former Rangers coach on radar of Premier League club

QPR boss Michael Beale, who worked under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, is reportedly wanted by Wolves. The Premier League side are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Bruno Lage.

The 42-year-old is on their ‘shortlist’ according to a report by the Express & Star. However, they are yet to approach the R’s as this stage.

Free agent stance

Rangers are not looking to bring in a free agent as cover for the injured Connor Goldson. Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to stick with the players he already has.

He has told the club’s YouTube channel: “Of course when you have so many players injured you look at options that you have in the Academy, options you have within your squad but also look if there are free agents.